Israel carried out "genocidal acts" against Palestinians by systematically destroying women's health care facilities during the conflict in Gaza, and used sexual violence as a war strategy, United Nations experts said in a report on Thursday.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the report's findings, saying they were biased and antisemitic.

"Instead of focusing on the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Hamas terrorist organization ... the United Nations once again chooses to attack the state of Israel with false accusations," he said in a statement.