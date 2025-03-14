Japan’s notorious pollen season is peaking in Tokyo and other cities this week, leaving millions battling itchy eyes, runny noses, and relentless sneezing fits.

While rain and turbulent weather forecast for the weekend across most of the country may temporarily lower pollen counts, relief will be short-lived. Cedar pollen levels are expected to peak through mid-March in cities such as Takamatsu, Osaka, Nagoya, and Kanazawa, with cypress pollen due to follow.

“Pollen is expected to spread extensively over the next couple of days, reaching extreme levels in Tokyo,” said Yoshie Nakamura, a spokesperson for private weather company Weathernews.