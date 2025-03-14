Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s political standing is becoming increasingly precarious following a recent fumble that has led to a second revision of the budget for fiscal 2025 and revelations that his office handed out gift vouchers worth ¥100,000 ($674) each to 15 Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers earlier this month.

A week that began with Ishiba apologizing in parliament for his indecisiveness over a cap on medical co-payments ended with him apologizing again in the same venue, this time for a lack of consideration behind recent gifts that could be in violation of the political funds law.

“I deeply apologize for causing discomfort to many people and for raising suspicions about politics,” Ishiba told the Upper House Budget Committee Friday afternoon.