As Japan braces for another summer of record-breaking heat, the health ministry has decided to make businesses that fail to take heatstroke countermeasures criminally liable.

Changes to a ministry ordinance on heatstroke will require companies to create a set of protocols to spot workers suffering from heatstroke while on duty, offer first aid and transport them to hospitals immediately when necessary.

The changes, approved Wednesday by an expert panel on labor policy, will take effect in June. Violators will be punishable with up to six months' imprisonment or a maximum fine of ¥500,000 ($3,380).