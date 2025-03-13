The public disapproval rate for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet rose 4.0 percentage points from the previous month to 44.1% in March, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

It was the highest level since the launch of his administration in October last year.

The approval rate fell 0.6 percentage point to 27.9%, remaining below the key threshold of 30%, which indicates that the administration is in the "danger zone."