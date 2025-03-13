With one month to go before the start of the 2025 Osaka Expo, it seems unlikely that advance ticket sales will reach their target of 14 million.

Some 8.06 million tickets for the expo, to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima for 184 days from April 13, had been sold as of March 5, less than 60% of the target.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer, has been struggling to sell tickets to individuals, with companies having purchased around 7 million tickets, according to people familiar with the matter.