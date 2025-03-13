Tokyo police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly using a counterfeit new ¥10,000 bill at a convenience store, marking the first case of its kind with the new bills in Japan.

The suspect, Mizuki Saito, whose job is unknown and resides in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, admitted to the charges, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

According to investigators, Saito allegedly used the fake bill on Feb. 10 at a convenience store in Shinjuku Ward to purchase beverages and a pack of cigarettes totaling ¥690.

A search of Saito’s home uncovered more than 50 counterfeit new ¥10,000 and ¥5,000 bills, along with a color printer. Police suspect Saito may have produced the counterfeit bills at home and are continuing the investigation.

Since February, counterfeit versions of Japan’s newly redesigned currency have appeared at multiple convenience stores and in taxis across Tokyo, and authorities are looking into potential connections between these incidents.

Translated by The Japan Times