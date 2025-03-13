A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing on Tuesday of 22-year-old Airi Sato, who was livestreaming in Takadanobaba in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, tracked her location as he watched her broadcast, investigators revealed Thursday.

The suspect, Kenichi Takano, whose occupation is unknown, left his home in the city of Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on the morning of the incident and took a train to Tokyo. “I went to Tokyo while watching Sato’s livestream,” Takano told police.

Police turned over Takano to prosecutors Thursday on suspicion of murder, believing he used the livestream to track Sato’s location and went to the scene of the crime.