The Japanese Embassy in Brazil hosted Wednesday an event promoting this year's World Exposition scheduled to begin in Osaka on April 13.

The tourism promotion event at the Japanese ambassador's official residence in Brasilia comes as this year marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ana Repezza of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency touted the exterior and interior designs of her country's pavilion at the Expo.

She said the Brazilian pavilion is themed on creating a brighter future by showing the symbiosis of humanity, forests and animals. She expressed hope that visitors would discover a new Brazil.

The Brazilian government is considering sending Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to the Expo on June 21, designated as Brazil's national day for the event.

Starting in September 2023, Japan waived visa requirements for Brazilians on short-term stays in the country for tourism purposes. This has helped push up the estimated number of Brazilians visiting Japan to a record high of over 80,000 last year.

"Relations between Japan and Brazil have become stronger in recent years," Japanese Ambassador to Brazil Teiji Hayashi said.

The tourism promotion event also featured Japanese sake and noh Japanese classical performing art.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is slated to make a state visit to Japan later this month, while Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is scheduled to make an official visit to Brazil in early June.