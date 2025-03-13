The Japanese apparel industry is increasingly promoting the reuse of clothing as it hopes to make fashion more sustainable.
Overproduction and mass disposal of clothing, which causes massive greenhouse gas emissions, take a toll on the environment. About 60% of the clothes sold in Japan are thrown away, according to the Environment Ministry.
Apparel companies want consumers to enjoy what they call sustainable fashion with used clothing.
