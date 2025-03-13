New Zealand’s prime minister pitched his country as a safe haven in an unstable world as he opened an Investor Summit aimed at attracting foreign capital.

"New Zealand has been and will continue to be a poster child for social and political stability in a more volatile and challenging world,” Christopher Luxon told delegates at the outset of the two-day summit on Thursday in Auckland. "That reputation is long-standing, but in challenging times it has come into sharper focus.”

Luxon’s center-right government wants more foreign direct investment to boost economic growth ahead of a 2026 election. It is cutting red tape and speeding consents for major projects, from transport and energy infrastructure to housing and mining.