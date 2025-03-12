Police have confirmed dozens of wounds on a 22-year-old woman who died after being stabbed while live-streaming in Tokyo's busy Takadanobaba district Tuesday, Jiji Press has learned.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kenichi Takano, 42, on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. Takano, whose occupation is unknown, is a resident of Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture.

The victim, Airi Sato, lived in Tama in Tokyo's western suburbs. She died of her wounds at the hospital.