The father of a 30-year-old woman suspected of killing and beheading a man in Sapporo’s Susukino district in 2023 was sentenced on Wednesday to one year and 4 months in prison, suspended for four years, for helping her move the body to their home.

The key issue of the trial was whether Osamu Tamura, a 61-year-old psychiatrist, was aware of his daughter Runa Tamura’s plan to murder the victim in advance. Prosecutors had sought 10 years' imprisonment for the defendant, who had pleaded not guilty.

In July 2023, a 62-year-old male company employee was killed and decapitated at a love hotel in Susukino, Sapporo’s entertainment district. Runa Tamura allegedly put the man's head in a suitcase and brought it back home, where it was later discovered by investigators in the bathroom of the family’s residence. A video of a gloved hand touching the head was also discovered during further investigations.