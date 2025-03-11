A tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military was hit by a container ship off northeastern England on Monday, with the collision igniting a blaze on both vessels, causing multiple explosions and forcing both crews to abandon ship.

The tanker, which can carry tens of thousands of tons of jet fuel, was at anchor when the smaller container ship struck it, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, its operator said. Its owner, Stena Bulk, gave the same details.

Two maritime security sources said there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident.