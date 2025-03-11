For Gazan teacher Abdullah Mortaja, Israel's decision to cut off electricity to the war-battered territory was "a joke," having already lived with little power supply since war began more than 16 months ago.
The announcement Sunday by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen followed a decision to block the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip in a bid to pressure Hamas to extend a fragile ceasefire on Israel's terms.
But for many in the Palestinian territory where Israel had imposed a "complete siege" at the start of the war in October 2023, living without electricity has become the norm.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.