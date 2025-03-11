At 2:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Japan observed a moment of silence to mark the 14th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami that left more than 22,000 people dead or missing, with over 27,000 people still displaced today.

In a memorial ceremony held in the city of Fukushima, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he will pass down the lessons of the disaster to future generations and make Japan, one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, “the world's foremost disaster prevention country.”

On March 11, 2011, a record 9.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Japan’s Tohoku region, triggering a tsunami with waves that reached a maximum height of 40.5 meters.