Fourteen years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, researchers are continuing to study the mental health and development of children born in the wake of the disaster, along with the well-being of their parents.

Experts have emphasized the importance of sustained support to address lingering emotional and psychological challenges they may face.

A study led by Junko Yagi, a professor at Iwate Medical University, has tracked 223 parent-child pairs in Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima prefectures since 2015. The findings indicate that children are more likely to experience developmental and behavioral issues if their parents experience psychological distress.