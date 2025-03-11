The United States’ U-turn on support for Ukraine has raised eyebrows in Taiwan, where the move has left some wondering if a similar fate might await them in any conflict with China.

But senior officials in Taipei have a message for those uneasy in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s shift: “We are not Ukraine.”

"We believe the United States will not leave the Indo-Pacific region," Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu told The Japan Times in a recent interview when asked about concerns over U.S. security commitments. "If they let China control the Indo-Pacific, then the danger will immediately arrive in the U.S.”