Two NASA missions will have to wait longer for a launch aboard a single rocket. Both aim to unravel mysteries about the universe — one by peering far from Earth, the other by looking closer to home.

SpaceX on Saturday night announced on the social platform X about two hours before the scheduled launch time of 10:09 p.m. Eastern that it needed to continue checking the Falcon 9 rocket that was to lift the vehicles to orbit.

The company said it would announce the next launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California when it was possible to do so.