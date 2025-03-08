A majority of Japanese expect U.S.-Japan economic relations to strengthen under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry survey.

Asked in which area relations are expected to strengthen, with multiple answers allowed, 52.1% of respondents pointed to "economy, trade and finance," followed by 49.7% who cited "security, counterterrorism, disarmament and nonproliferation."

The results are believed to have been influenced by Trump's comments including on tariffs.

Also in the survey, 81.5% said they strongly or somewhat agree that the security environment in East Asia is becoming more severe.

With Japan and South Korea marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, 53% said that the two countries should promote efforts to address security challenges including North Korea, and 35.7% and 34.4% called for resolving the issue of Takeshima, the Sea of Japan islets controlled by South Korea, and history-related issues, respectively.

The telephone survey received valid responses from 1,000 people age 18 or over across Japan between Feb. 3 and 9.