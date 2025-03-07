European leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defense and continue to stand by Ukraine in a world upended by Donald Trump's reversal of U.S. policies.

The European Union's defense summit in Brussels took place amid fears that Russia, emboldened by its war in Ukraine, may attack an EU country next and that Europe can no longer rely on the U.S. to come to its aid.

"Today, we have shown that the European Union is rising to the challenge, building the Europe of defense and standing with Ukraine shoulder to shoulder," the chairman of the meeting Antonio Costa told reporters.