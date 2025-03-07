The low-dose contraceptive pill can do more than help prevent pregnancies — it can help alleviate symptoms associated with heavy menstruation and diseases such as endometriosis.

With a rising number of varieties available, obstetrician and gynecologist Song Mihyon, 49, recommends the pill to help improve some patients’ conditions.

“I want women to know there is a pill available through health insurance and help create a society in which women can make their own decisions regarding their bodies,” said Song, who is the director at the Marunouchi no Mori Ladies Clinic in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.