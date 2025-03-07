The low-dose contraceptive pill can do more than help prevent pregnancies — it can help alleviate symptoms associated with heavy menstruation and diseases such as endometriosis.
With a rising number of varieties available, obstetrician and gynecologist Song Mihyon, 49, recommends the pill to help improve some patients’ conditions.
“I want women to know there is a pill available through health insurance and help create a society in which women can make their own decisions regarding their bodies,” said Song, who is the director at the Marunouchi no Mori Ladies Clinic in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.