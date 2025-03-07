In 1961, as the Soviet Union sent the first humans into space, women in Japan were celebrating a breakthrough of their own.

That year, a Tokyo-based company called Anne — pronounced “an-neh” and named after Anne Frank, the German-born Holocaust victim — introduced the country’s first mass-produced disposable menstrual pads.

A newspaper advertisement announced the product’s arrival with a strikingly simple message: “Thank you for waiting 40 years!”