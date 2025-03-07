U.S. President Donald Trump complained Thursday that his country's bilateral security arrangement with Japan, signed in 1960, was one-sided. In response, Japan pointed out the cooperative nature of the agreement.

“I love Japan. We have a great relationship with Japan. But we have an interesting deal with Japan where we have to protect them but they don't have to protect us,” Trump told reporters.

“That's the way the deal reads. We have to protect Japan. Under no circumstances do they have to protect us,” the president said, adding that Japan was making a fortune off the U.S. economically.