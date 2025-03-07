The Nagoya High Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that said not recognizing same-sex marriage violates the Constitution.

This marks the fourth high court ruling in Japan on same-sex marriage, following decisions in Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka. The previous three rulings found the current legal provisions are unconstitutional, citing Article 14, which guarantees equality under the law, and Article 24, Paragraph 2, which calls for marriage laws to be based on individual dignity.

The case was brought by a same-sex couple residing in Aichi Prefecture, who sued the government for damages, claiming that the denial of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs sought ¥1 million ($6,800) per person in damages.