President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order aimed at his long-held goal of abolishing the U.S. Department of Education, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The order may come as soon as Thursday, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not name. The White House and the department did not immediately respond to requests for comment late on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly called for eliminating the department, calling it a "big con job." He proposed shuttering it in his first term as president, but Congress did not act.