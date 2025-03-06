Kesa Hatamoto, a 102-year-old Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest pharmacist, started her career over 70 years ago at the recommendation of her father, who was looking forward to women's future success in society.

Hatamoto currently works at a pharmacy between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for six days a week.

"There's nothing happier than having a job for a lifetime. I want to continue my career forever," she said.