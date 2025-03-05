More women in Japan are turning to egg freezing as they delay plans to have children.
The technology, which involves freezing eggs at a younger age to preserve their quality for future use, is increasingly supported by companies and local governments through financial assistance programs.
However, while the practice is emerging as a new option for women, experts are urging individuals to carefully weigh its benefits and drawbacks.
