Firefighters on Tuesday were battling Japan's worst wildfire in half a century, which has left one dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 4,000 local residents.

White smoke billowed from a forested area around the city of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, aerial TV footage showed, six days after the blaze began amid record low rainfall.

The fire also follows Japan's hottest summer on record last year, as climate change pushes up temperatures worldwide.