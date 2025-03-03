The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has made it clear that it sees Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an obstacle to aiding Ukraine.

The question for Zelenskyy is whether Ukrainians agree.

The U.S. political assaults on Zelenskyy have escalated since Friday’s White House bust-up, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance branded Zelenskyy disrespectful and suggested that his intransigence, rather than Moscow’s aggression, was the impediment to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Russia.