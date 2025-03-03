Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday emphasized that Japan has “no intention of taking sides” following U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s extraordinary blowup at the White House last week.

Ishiba, speaking during a Lower House budget committee meeting, expressed surprise at Trump and Zelenskyy’s verbal dustup, which ended without a key minerals deal being signed and the Ukrainian leader being kicked out of the White House.

“From what I saw on TV and in the news, I can't help but wonder how this could have happened,” he said in response to a question about his views on the heated argument in front of live cameras last Friday.