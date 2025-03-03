Hiroshima Global Academy, a full-time boarding school on a remote island in Hiroshima Prefecture, is sending off its first graduating class this March.

The junior and senior high school was established by the prefecture in April 2019 on the island of Osakikamijima as a model for education reform, and uses the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum — a globally recognized program that prepares students for international studies.

The school, which has 255 students, including international students, says it focuses on fostering independent learning, aiming to nurture future leaders who have both a global perspective and a sense of maintaining ties with the local community.