For almost five years, Sumaya's work as a psychologist at a charity-run clinic in northwest Syria offered a lifeline to the many people scarred by the country's 14-year civil war.

She counseled patients depressed and suicidal after years in displacement camps, or traumatized by the conflict.

But everything changed on Jan. 20 when U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly halted the aid that funded the clinic in the town of Sarmada.