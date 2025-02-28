Japan may soon allow law enforcement agencies to request a warrant online and present it on digital devices such as a tablet when executing their duties, the government decided Friday.

While Japan has already passed laws to digitalize administrative and civil procedures in 2019 and 2022, respectively, most criminal procedures have remained paper-based.

A 441-page proposal seeks to change this by revising relevant laws to digitalize criminal procedures in the country, to reduce the burden on both law enforcement and ordinary citizens, according to the Justice Ministry.