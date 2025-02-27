U.S. President Donald Trump said Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Washington on Friday to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals, while the Ukrainian leader said the success of the deal would hinge on those talks and continued U.S. aid.

Under the deal, which Ukraine's prime minister has called "preliminary," Kyiv would hand some revenue from its mineral resources to a fund jointly controlled by the U.S. The agreement is central to Ukrainian attempts to win strong support from Trump as he seeks a quick end to Russia's war. U.S.-Russian talks that have so far excluded Kyiv were set to continue on Thursday.

Trump said Zelenskyy would sign the agreement on rare earths and other topics during his visit, but suggested Washington would not make far-reaching security guarantees.