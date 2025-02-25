In the mess hall of a Canadian military base a few hundred kilometers south of the Arctic Circle, Brigadier-General Daniel Riviere pointed to a map highlighting the region that is becoming a national priority.
"All eyes are on the Arctic today," said Riviere, who heads the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Task Force North.
Thawing ice caused by climate change is opening up the Arctic and creating access to oil and gas resources, in addition to minerals and fish.
