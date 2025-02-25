A Chinese national political adviser has recommended lowering the legal age for marriage to 18 to boost fertility chances in the face of a declining population and "unleash reproductive potential," a state-backed newspaper said on Tuesday.

Chen Songxi, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the Global Times that he plans to submit a proposal on completely relaxing restrictions on childbirth in China and establish an "incentive system" for marriage and childbirth.

Chen's comments come ahead of China’s annual parliamentary meeting next week where officials are expected to announce measures to offset the country's declining population.