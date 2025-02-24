Two of President Donald Trump’s top advisers declined to describe Russia as the aggressor in the war in Ukraine, as the administration seeks Vladimir Putin’s support for a peace deal.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz both avoided direct answers in television interviews on Sunday, portraying the question as a distraction from Trump’s diplomacy.
"My question is, does all the finger-pointing and pearl-clutching make peace more likely?” Hegseth said on Fox News Sunday.
