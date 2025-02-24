A prominent Japanese hibakusha atomic bomb survivor expressed regret Sunday over the Japanese government's decision not to attend as an observer the upcoming third meeting of signatories to a nuclear ban treaty.
"The only thing I can say is 'it's regrettable,'" Terumi Tanaka, co-chair of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize-winning Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, said in a speech at a meeting held in the city of Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.
"Were we still not capable of (making the government change its mind)?" he said.
