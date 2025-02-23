U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was trying to get money back for the billions of dollars sent to support Ukraine's war against Russia.

His comments came as Washington and Kyiv negotiate a mineral resources deal Trump wants as compensation for the wartime aid his predecessor Joe Biden gave Ukraine.

It was the latest twist in a whirlwind first month since he took office, during which he has upended U.S. foreign policy by making diplomatic overtures towards the Kremlin over the heads of Ukraine and Europe.