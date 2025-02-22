U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, and pushed out five other admirals and generals in an unprecedented shake-up of U.S. military leadership.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would nominate retired Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine to succeed Brown. A former F-16 fighter pilot, Caine was the associate director of military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency until late last year.

Trump will also replace the head of the U.S. Navy, a position held by Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead a military service, as well as the air force vice chief of staff and judge advocates general for the Army, Navy and Air Force, the Pentagon said.