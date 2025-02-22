The Associated Press sued three White House officials after its reporters were banned from covering events at the White House and traveling aboard Air Force One over U.S. President Donald Trump’s objection to how the news organization references "Gulf of America” in its style guide.

In a suit filed Friday in Washington federal court, the AP asked for an emergency hearing and a court order that would declare the prohibition unconstitutional and allow its journalists to regain access.

"The White House’s indefinite denial of the AP’s access was based on the content and perceived viewpoint of the AP’s reporting and editorial decisions, and constituted impermissible retaliation against the AP,” the newswire said in the complaint.