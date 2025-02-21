A school near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is enthusiastic about teaching Japanese and other foreign languages, believing that war will not happen if friendship is deepened through international exchange.

Using textbooks provided with the aid of Japan, students study hard at the school called Linguist in Irpin, which sustained severe missile attacks at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

"I've been studying Japanese for two years. That's because I like Japanese culture," Tania Yurasik, 13, said in a speech in Japanese at the school.