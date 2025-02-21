The Japanese government adopted an amendment bill at a Cabinet meeting on Friday that permits local municipalities to give the go-ahead for shooting wild bears that wander into urban areas.

Responding to a host of attacks by such "urban bears," the government aims to implement the revised wildlife protection and management law by autumn, when bears' appetite peaks ahead of their hibernation.

According to the bill, municipal authorities will be allowed to use firearms to capture animals that are highly likely to cause harm while taking safety measures if the animals enter into human environments, such as public transportation and parks. The government specifically assumes hunters will shoot wild bears that remain inside of buildings.

After the amended law is enacted, brown and black bears will be designated as "dangerous animals" along with wild boars under a government ordinance, officials said.

The bill also has a provision enabling municipalities to seek prefectural manpower and technical assistance.

As a measure to give immunity from legal responsibilities to hunters asked by municipal governments to put down urban bears, it stipulates the local governments' obligation to compensate for losses arising from their actions, such as structural damage caused by a fired bullet.