Ukraine’s outspoken and charismatic ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, may be on his way out soon, but he has a message for his host country as he winds down his time in Tokyo: be prepared and stick to your principles.

Speaking to The Japan Times days before Ukraine marks on Monday three years of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, Korsunsky stressed that, amid a spate of regional and global challenges that have shaken the world order, Tokyo will see its responsibilities for maintaining that order grow.

“It may come as a surprise to many, but I believe that the time is coming for Japan to play a greater role not just in Asia, but in the world,” the ambassador said in an interview.