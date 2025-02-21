Ukraine’s outspoken and charismatic ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, may be on his way out soon, but he has a message for his host country as he winds down his time in Tokyo: be prepared and stick to your principles.
Speaking to The Japan Times days before Ukraine marks on Monday three years of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, Korsunsky stressed that, amid a spate of regional and global challenges that have shaken the world order, Tokyo will see its responsibilities for maintaining that order grow.
“It may come as a surprise to many, but I believe that the time is coming for Japan to play a greater role not just in Asia, but in the world,” the ambassador said in an interview.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.