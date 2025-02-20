Ukrainians rejected an extraordinary broadside by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying they had no choice but to fight on against Russia as their key backer engages in talks with their enemy without Kyiv's participation.

Trump on Tuesday made a verbal attack against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of starting the war with Russia, called for elections to be held, and claimed the Ukrainian president had 4% popular support despite Ukrainian polling to the contrary.

As Zelenskyy gave a news conference in which he said that Trump was living in a "disinformation bubble," Ukrainians in central Kyiv voiced deep dismay at the new line emerging from Washington, hitherto Kyiv's most important wartime ally.