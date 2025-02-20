U.S. President Donald Trump issued his most direct threat yet to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying the Ukrainian president had "better move fast” to reach a deal with Russia "or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Trump’s social media post denouncing Zelenskyy as "a modestly successful comedian” and "a dictator” marks an all-but-final rejection of Ukraine as a full partner in negotiations that Trump has initiated with Russia to end the war that began with President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of his neighbor three years ago.

The U.S. president has abandoned years of American support for Ukraine, as he prepares to meet with Putin as soon as this month to negotiate a deal to end the war, cutting out Kyiv and its European allies.