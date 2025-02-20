Public-private partnerships, or PPPs, are gaining attention in Japan as a way for financially strained local governments to revitalize aging port green areas by utilizing private-sector funding and expertise.

Under the PPP system, local governments lease port green areas to private businesses, allowing them to develop the spaces into attractive destinations. In return, a portion of the profits is allocated to support the maintenance and management of public facilities.

Many local governments across the nation are inviting businesses to boost the appeal of port areas by developing commercial facilities and cafes. Startup companies are also showing interest in making better use of these spaces.