The photographs are stirring: images of children purportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, their faces staring out from banners in city squares in Germany. The exhibit of monochrome photos is part of a broader messaging campaign called "Children of War,” a clarion call to the continent’s leaders to end the fighting.

Publicly, the exhibit’s organizers say they aren’t affiliated with any government and are driven by a desire to end the suffering of innocent young people. The exhibit typically carries the title "Alley of Angels.”

But behind the scenes, a network of people with links to the Russian state helped organize, promote and support the campaign, according to people familiar with parts of the network as well as a review of social media accounts, corporate filings and government records.