A proposal to promote use of biofuel in the transportation sector is gaining attention as the country faces mounting pressure to accelerate decarbonization efforts and achieve the government's target of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

In November last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unveiled a new target to begin supplying gasoline with up to 10% bioethanol content by fiscal 2030. The ministry also aims to ensure that all new passenger cars in Japan are compatible with biofuels by the early 2030s.

Some experts are optimistic that the increasing push for biofuels in gasoline-powered vehicles could help shift public awareness on environmental issues.